CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

CRNCY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:CRNCY remained flat at $$2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 213. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $850.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 2.17.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

