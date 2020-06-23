Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,455.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $99,870.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $46,125.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $91,020.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $59,070.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $53,370.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $48,330.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $48,000.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $47,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00.

Shares of WORK traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 19,928,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,396,508. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Slack has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Slack from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WORK. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Slack by 695.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 156,426 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Slack by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at $901,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Slack by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 805,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,108,000 after purchasing an additional 570,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Slack by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

