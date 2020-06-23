Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CP shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $359.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.98. The company had a trading volume of 263,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,582. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $275.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.73 and a 200 day moving average of $243.23.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

