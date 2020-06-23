Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Receives €59.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cancom SE (ETR:COK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €59.83 ($67.23).

COK has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($68.54) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Cancom alerts:

Cancom stock traded down €2.34 ($2.63) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €48.26 ($54.22). The company had a trading volume of 425,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. Cancom has a 1 year low of €31.20 ($35.06) and a 1 year high of €59.05 ($66.35). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €49.18.

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.