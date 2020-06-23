Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires Shares of 22,616 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

SCHX stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.86. 3,162,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,786. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day moving average is $72.10. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

