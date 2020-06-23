Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,277 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

INTC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.92. 21,543,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,268,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.39. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

