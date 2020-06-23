Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000.

NYSEARCA:IVLU traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.96. 95,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,928. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95.

