Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 117.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $34.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25. Editas Medicine Inc has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $36.78.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 63.21% and a negative net margin of 588.05%. The business’s revenue was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

