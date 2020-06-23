Capital Advisors Inc. OK Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.28. 1,636,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,115. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $195.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.01 and a 200 day moving average of $173.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

