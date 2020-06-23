Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Receives GBX 219.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 219.13 ($2.79).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 188 ($2.39) to GBX 172 ($2.19) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 160 ($2.04) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC upgraded Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.37) to GBX 211 ($2.69) in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

In other news, insider Situl Jobanputra purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £20,750 ($26,409.57).

CAPC traded down GBX 5.90 ($0.08) on Friday, hitting GBX 165.30 ($2.10). 1,139,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 161.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 203.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -5.57. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 131.30 ($1.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 275 ($3.50).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

