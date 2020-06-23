Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Capstone Therapeutics Corp (OTCMKTS:CAPS)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $17.99, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,279% from the average daily volume of 7 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39.

Capstone Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAPS)

Capstone Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, develops novel peptides and other molecules for helping patients with under-served medical conditions in the United States. It develops Apo E mimetic peptide molecule AEM-28 and its analogs that have completed Phase Ia and Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for lipoprotein metabolism.

