Carnival’s (CCL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Nomura

Nomura restated their hold rating on shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCL. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carnival from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Carnival from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 43,920,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,186,293. Carnival has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($1.74). Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

