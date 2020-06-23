Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.10. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $182.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,587. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.76 and a beta of 1.02. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 47,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,310,791.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,978,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 6,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $336,788.76. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,427 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,386. 7.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

