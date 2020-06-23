Castle Trading 14% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 34% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Castle has a market cap of $15,773.12 and $37.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Castle has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00746970 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00260343 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000838 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 18,241,670 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

