Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) Receives GBX 167.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 167.71 ($2.13).

Several research firms have weighed in on CEY. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Centamin to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 185 ($2.35) in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.23) price objective (up from GBX 160 ($2.04)) on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.34) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 172 ($2.19) to GBX 184 ($2.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

LON CEY traded up GBX 8.85 ($0.11) on Friday, hitting GBX 174.15 ($2.22). 6,737,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,000. Centamin has a 52-week low of GBX 88.28 ($1.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 192.90 ($2.46). The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 165.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 137.58.

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

