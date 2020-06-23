Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Buys $32,578.92 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.24 per share, with a total value of $32,578.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 813,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,204,730.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CNBKA traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $75.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,038. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.08. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $93.49.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 22.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Century Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

CNBKA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

