Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Buys 844 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.49 per share, for a total transaction of $65,401.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 813,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,035,015.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CNBKA stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.81. 11,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.08. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $93.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

