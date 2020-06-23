CEPS (LON:CEPS) Stock Price Up 9.3%

CEPS plc (LON:CEPS)’s stock price rose 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 27.30 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.38), approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 23,996% from the average daily volume of 83 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 30.47.

CEPS (LON:CEPS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX (15.86) (($0.20)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CEPS PLC, an industrial holding company, provides services to the direct mail market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Aford Awards, CEM Press, Davies Odell, Friedman's, Hickton, and Sunline segments. The company offers trophies; manufactures and distributes protection equipment, matting, and footwear components, as well as provides engraving services.

