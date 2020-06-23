Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 87.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 448,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after buying an additional 54,673 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 302,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,201,000 after buying an additional 67,951 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Cerner by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after buying an additional 26,287 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Shares of CERN traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,596,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,845. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $978,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $257,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

