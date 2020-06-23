ChainX (PCX) Reaches One Day Volume of $292,305.00

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00012059 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and $292,305.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.94 or 0.01841288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00170278 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00046374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00111244 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 5,580,500 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

