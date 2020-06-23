Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.70. 1,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,103. Chase has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $127.50.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.58 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Lewis P. Gack sold 400 shares of Chase stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $36,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $395,706.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Chase by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Chase by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Chase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chase by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chase by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.