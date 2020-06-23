Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives $57.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, June 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Childrens Place from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

In other Childrens Place news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 28,300 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $481,383.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bachman bought 3,200 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Childrens Place by 825.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 812,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Childrens Place by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 616,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,514,000 after purchasing an additional 69,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Childrens Place by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 51,127 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its stake in Childrens Place by 73.9% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 436,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 185,682 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Childrens Place by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares during the period.

PLCE stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,249. Childrens Place has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $102.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.98.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.30. Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Childrens Place will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.