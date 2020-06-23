Chiliz (CHZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $63.85 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. Chiliz has a market cap of $63.85 million and approximately $29.66 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.18 or 0.01856138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00170450 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00046369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00110495 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,567,138,633 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

