Chronologic (DAY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $217.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, Chronologic has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Chronologic has a market cap of $112,551.62 and $217.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001226 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.18 or 0.01856138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00170450 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00046369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00110495 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,234,939 tokens and its circulating supply is 956,309 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.