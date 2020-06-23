Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Acquires 188 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $130.60. 2,315,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,412. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.93. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $133.60.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday. Cfra raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $126,730.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,152 shares of company stock worth $25,181,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.