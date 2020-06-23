Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Acquires 774 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 34,802,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,107,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.51. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

