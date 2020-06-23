Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Acquires 987 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 0.5% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE:BLK traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $554.65. The company had a trading volume of 585,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,342. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $523.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.67. The company has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total transaction of $335,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.64.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.