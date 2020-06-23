Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Buys 1,180 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 22,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,983,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,370,922. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.14.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

