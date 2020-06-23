Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Buys 4,202 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.6% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Shares of PG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,139,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,796,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

