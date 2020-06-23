Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Buys 706 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.2% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the first quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,762 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.72.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,489,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,262,393. The company has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.