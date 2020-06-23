Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Global Payments by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,094,000 after buying an additional 4,693,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $499,415,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,598,000 after buying an additional 1,709,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,477,000 after buying an additional 799,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,118,000 after buying an additional 745,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.43.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $281,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,330,898.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,397 shares of company stock worth $1,976,649 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.28. 1,785,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,750. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

