Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Grows Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALXN. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.35.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,952. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $134.84.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

