Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $823,000 Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 129.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,628,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,191,686. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Argus dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.