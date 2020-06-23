Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Raises Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Clorox by 2,235.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,780,000 after acquiring an additional 275,028 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $2,245,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,533.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,645.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.62.

NYSE:CLX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,881. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.09. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $219.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

