Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 0.7% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,195,984,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after buying an additional 2,936,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Netflix by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,266,751,000 after buying an additional 2,176,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $466.26. 5,399,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,819,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $474.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $432.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,764 shares of company stock worth $55,223,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.49.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.