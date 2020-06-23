Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $7,083,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,581.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,464.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $4,361,536.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,332.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,227,534 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $77.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.32. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average of $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

