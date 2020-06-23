Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 810 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 94,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 446,268 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,529,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.94. 19,753,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,928,742. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $232.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

