Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Takes $624,000 Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $60,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $287,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,461,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWTR. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Twitter from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twitter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, China International Capital cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

TWTR traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,299,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,223,611. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

