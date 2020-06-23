Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

XEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $71.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.22.

XEC stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,448,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,500. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $61.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.67.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.50 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

