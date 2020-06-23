Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Receives $74.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Cimpress from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

CMPR traded down $3.71 on Friday, hitting $76.93. 237,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,867. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.38.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $597.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.00 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 5.85%. Research analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cimpress by 266.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 54,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,860,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

