Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has $60.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded Cirrus Logic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Cirrus Logic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cirrus Logic from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.11.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.68. 2,553,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $6,967,454.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,121,603.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,648 shares of company stock worth $7,966,155. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,353,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

