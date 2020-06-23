Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Citizens Community Federal that offers various financial services. It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and consumer loans. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market account. The company’s real estate loans include one-to four-family first mortgages, second mortgages and home equity lines of credit, and multi-family and commercial; and consumer loans include new and used auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans. It also provides loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured loans. Based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the company operates full-service banking offices in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. “

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

CZWI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,771. The company has a market capitalization of $81.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 602,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.