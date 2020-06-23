Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives $5.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.05.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. 313,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,554. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $88.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 165.19% and a negative net margin of 293.61%. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 32,150 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $63,978.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,100 shares in the company, valued at $619,089. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 18.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 50,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.