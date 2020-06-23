Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 66,786 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $7,982,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 76,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,384,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average of $70.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

