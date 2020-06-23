Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent (NYSE:CCZ) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent (NYSE:CCZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3747 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent has raised its dividend payment by an average of 324.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent alerts:

CCZ stock remained flat at $$59.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.51. Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

There is no company description available for Comcast Holdings Corp.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.