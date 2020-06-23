Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Metals from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.44.

CMC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.54. 82,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,445. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

