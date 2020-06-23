COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.90. 173,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,016. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

