Conceal One Day Trading Volume Reaches $242,852.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 28% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre, Graviex and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 48.3% higher against the dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $242,852.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.79 or 0.02932481 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.84 or 0.00747601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027759 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00262377 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00170890 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 16,532,630 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,482 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX, Graviex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

