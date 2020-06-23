CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.02 Million

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00010792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $17.02 million and $40,910.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.36 or 0.00889201 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009283 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010379 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000244 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010699 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CTCN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,428,092 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

