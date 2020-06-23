Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Shares Up 3.6%

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC)’s share price shot up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.58, 99,020 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 300,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMMC. Cormark lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.20 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.40 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.45 in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Get Copper Mountain Mining Co.. alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.25. The company has a market cap of $109.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.55.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Co.. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Co.. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.